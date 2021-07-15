J&J Sued Over Carcinogen After Sunscreen Recall

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson units have been slammed with proposed class actions in California and New York federal courts alleging that the pharmaceutical giant sold sunscreen products tainted with the carcinogen benzene and did not recall them until nearly two months after a related contamination report. Johanna Dominguez and Sharron Meijer launched their California suit against New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. on Wednesday, the same day the business said it was recalling certain Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen products after it identified benzene in some samples. The recall followed similar test results released in May by the online pharmacy Valisure....

