Opioid Cos. Defied FDA Promo Limits, Ex-Commissioner Says

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A former FDA head told a New York jury that drugmakers strategized in the 2000s to promote opioids for uses and markets far beyond those approved, a corporate practice that threatened patients and "put the public at risk." David Kessler, U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner from 1990 to 1997 and now the Biden administration's chief science officer for its COVID-19 response, testified Thursday via a deposition videotaped over multiple days in January, shortly before Biden's inauguration. The jury in Suffolk County — one of three governments jointly trying a case against several drugmakers over claims they flooded communities with a...

