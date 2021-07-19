Top Florida Litigation Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Florida has seen no shortage of notable litigation developments in 2021, including a likely resolution of the state's long-running "Water Wars" with Georgia and key rulings that could impact disputes arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has had mixed success launching a legal challenge against what Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has derided as unfair and excessive federal limits on the cruise line industry, a key piece of the state's economy. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to weigh in on a Miami restaurant's closely watched appeal of a ruling that has proven influential in a nationwide wave of insurance coverage...

