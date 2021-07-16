Billionaire Says $297M Award Fight Belongs In Philippines

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Spanish-Filipino billionaire has asked a New York federal court to toss a casino operator's lawsuit seeking to enforce a $297 million arbitral award, saying that the court has no jurisdiction over his companies and that any enforcement action should only be attempted in the Philippines. Enrique K. Razon Jr., named the third-richest Filipino in 2020 by Forbes, argued Thursday that his companies, Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. and Sureste Properties Inc., aren't "at home" in the New York forum because they are incorporated and headquartered in the Philippines and don't do business in the Empire State. They don't belong in...

