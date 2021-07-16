Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Billionaire Says $297M Award Fight Belongs In Philippines

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Spanish-Filipino billionaire has asked a New York federal court to toss a casino operator's lawsuit seeking to enforce a $297 million arbitral award, saying that the court has no jurisdiction over his companies and that any enforcement action should only be attempted in the Philippines.

Enrique K. Razon Jr., named the third-richest Filipino in 2020 by Forbes, argued Thursday that his companies, Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. and Sureste Properties Inc., aren't "at home" in the New York forum because they are incorporated and headquartered in the Philippines and don't do business in the Empire State. They don't belong in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!