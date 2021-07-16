Admit One: No Class Cert. In COVID-19 Ticket Refund Spat

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A woman suing StubHub's parent company over its pandemic-related refund policy can't bring a class action representing ticket buyers in over 50,000 transactions because the case would be unwieldy, a Florida federal court determined Friday. Lauren Shiflett claims Viagogo Entertainment's offer of a 125% voucher for canceled events is inadequate because the ticket resale marketplace previously guaranteed full refunds. But Viagogo has argued that some customers might want the voucher since they stood to profit from the deal. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. agreed with the company that a class action would pose "glaring" issues related to damages and...

