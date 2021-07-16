Seafood Eatery Loses DQ Bid Against Counsel In Wage Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge has denied a seafood restaurant's bid to disqualify counsel for a proposed class of restaurant workers over claims they improperly solicited employees to join a wage suit, finding that their attempts to interview witnesses were not prohibited. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron ruled Friday that there is no evidence showing lead plaintiff Joseph Pagan and his attorney at the Ottinger Firm PC, Finn Dusenbery, actually solicited the former waiter's co-workers, Laundel Booker and Christopher Baca, even though the lawyer and his client texted them while gathering information about the suit's collective and class claims against...

