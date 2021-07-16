Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GEO Bulks Up Legal Team Ahead Of $1-A-Day Wage Retrial

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- GEO Group Inc. has added prominent conservative lawyer Charles J. Cooper to its defense team for a retrial on claims that it paid detained immigrant workers just $1 per day, a proceeding slated to begin in October after a mistrial last month.

Cooper, a leading establishment Republican known for representing the National Rifle Association, opponents of same-sex marriage and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, entered an appearance on Thursday in consolidated wage claims brought against GEO by the state of Washington and a certified class of detainees at Northwest ICE Processing Center.

The dispute is headed for a retrial on...

