Bowditch Can't Depose Attorney In $20M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Bowditch & Dewey LLP can't depose a lawyer representing a book and magazine distributor bringing a $20 million malpractice suit against the firm because the testimony wouldn't be relevant, a Massachusetts federal judge said during a Friday hearing. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy quickly quashed a subpoena issued to Cole Schotz attorney Michael Sirota, who began representing Hudson-RPM Distributors LLC in early 2018 along with the company's previous counsel from Bowditch & Dewey and Littler Mendelson PC. Hudson-RPM claims that Bowditch & Dewey provided shoddy advice that led to the company being hit with a $19.9 million penalty for withdrawing from...

