Drug Distributors Strike $1.1B Opioid Deal, Exit NY Trial

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:56 AM EDT) -- As part of an upcoming nationwide settlement, the nation's three largest drug distributors on Tuesday struck a $1.1 billion opioid deal with New York's attorney general and exited a closely watched jury trial. Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and their affiliates on Tuesday struck a $1.17 billion opioid deal with New York's attorney general. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the resolution Tuesday morning just minutes before lawyers told a Suffolk County Supreme Court judge that Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp. and their affiliates would be severed from the trial that started last month on Long...

