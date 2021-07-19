Failed Movie's Producers Agree To Class Cert. In Wages Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The producers of a baseball movie that never got off the ground when it ran out of money have agreed to the conditional certification of a class of crew members in a lawsuit seeking unpaid wages in Georgia federal court. The parties filed a consent order on Sunday defining the proposed class of production crew members on "Summer When We Were Kings" and the method for allowing members to opt in as plaintiffs. The suit, filed in late January, alleges Summer WWK LLC and its sole member Howard "HL" Woods, along with film line producer Cherelle George, failed to pay production...

