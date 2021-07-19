Valassis, News Corp. Settle Monopoly Spat With Jury Out

Law360, New York (July 19, 2021, 10:29 AM EDT) -- Valassis Communications Inc. has settled its $200 million suit claiming rival retail marketer News Corp. unlawfully monopolized the multibillion-dollar market for in-store promotions, the companies said Monday after a Manhattan federal jury failed to reach a verdict. The confidential settlement ended an antitrust trial overseen by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel that opened on June 29 and featured fruitless jury deliberations over three days last week. Michigan-based Valassis sued in 2017 claiming New York-based News Corp. and subsidiaries violated the Sherman Act by "staggering" — or overlapping over yearslong periods — exclusive contracts with some 50,000 stores run by the...

