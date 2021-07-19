DoorDash, Grubhub Sue San Francisco Over 15% Fee Cap

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Delivery giants DoorDash and Grubhub hit San Francisco with a lawsuit in California federal court Friday over a law permanently capping fees that the platforms can charge local restaurants at 15%, arguing that the law violates the U.S. and California constitutions and may unintentionally harm local restaurants, workers and consumers. San Francisco-based DoorDash Inc. and Chicago-based Grubhub Inc. claim that San Francisco's ordinance capping fees charged to local restaurants at 15% of an order total is an "extreme form of price-fixing" designed to "punish" the app-based food delivery industry. DoorDash and Grubhub say city leaders have implemented "price controls" to penalize...

