US Trustee Flags Sacklers' Release, Atty Fees In Purdue Plan

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office on Monday objected to Purdue Pharma's proposed Chapter 11 plan, pointing to the "extraordinarily broad release" of the Sackler family from opioid crisis-related claims and up to $500 million in attorney fees "without court oversight and approval." In a filing lodged with a New York federal bankruptcy court, U.S. Trustee William Harrington urged the court not to confirm the proposed plan as is. Allowing the Sacklers to escape liability for their alleged role in directing the marketing and sale of painkiller OxyContin, which is claimed to have contributed to the opioid crisis in the U.S., constitutes "an...

