Virus Exclusion Freezes Out Ice Cream Shop's COVID Claims

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge terminated an ice cream store's proposed class action against Twin City Insurance Co. over COVID-19-related losses on Monday, finding that the policy's virus exclusion left the shops' case out in the cold. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said in an unpublished opinion that Sweetberry Holdings LLC had not alleged any covered losses for its 13 ice cream stores, just that the pandemic itself caused it to suffer losses and those were not covered by Twin City under a virus exclusion. "The court will not consider the reasonable expectations of the parties; rather the plain, unambiguous...

