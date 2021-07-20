Ex-FTE CEO Touts NY Judge Uncle At $28M Theft Arraignment

Law360, New York (July 20, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a former FTE Networks CEO accused of a $28 million theft pointed out during bail arguments that the defendant's uncle is an upstate judge who was in attendance at the Manhattan courtroom, a situation an ethics expert said could raise concerns. During the arraignment, Michael Palleschi pled not guilty to the single count of first-degree grand larceny for allegedly diverting millions from subsidiary client assets to pay off debts incurred due in part to his "lavish" lifestyle. His attorneys then told New York State Judge Gregory Carro that Palleschi was not a flight risk, while noting that "his uncle...

