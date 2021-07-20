Ex-NBA Star's Attacker Blames Atty For Separate Conviction

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A man convicted in the 2000 stabbing of Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce asked the First Circuit on Tuesday for a new trial in an unrelated attack on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration informant, arguing his lawyer's performance in the latter case was "riddled with missteps." Trevor Watson, one of two men found guilty in connection with the attack on Pierce, is serving a 30-year sentence for trying to kill his longtime friend, Curtis Best, in 2010, allegedly to prevent Best from cooperating with DEA agents. He was convicted of witness tampering in a second trial in December of that year...

