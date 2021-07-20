Harvey Weinstein Extradited To California Ahead Of LA Trial

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- New York officials handed disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein over to California authorities on Tuesday ahead of his upcoming trial on rape charges following his conviction and imprisonment in the Empire State for sexually assaulting two women. Weinstein unsuccessfully challenged his extradition to the Golden State on medical grounds. "This morning at approximately 9:25, custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," said a spokesman for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Weinstein is facing several charges in California, including rape,...

