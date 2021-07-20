Trump Adviser Accused Of Unregistered Lobbying

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- An adviser to former President Donald Trump who also chaired his inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday and accused of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government by secretly lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Thomas Barrack Jr., 74, a private equity investor and founder of real estate investment trust Colony Capital Inc., now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc., and two other men were criminally charged with acting as, and with conspiring to act as, agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018. Thomas Barrack Jr., a campaign adviser to former President Donald Trump, pictured here...

