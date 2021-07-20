Crypto Whiz Jailed Ahead Of North Korea Sanctions Trial

Law360, New York (July 20, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An Ethereum developer accused of scheming to boost North Korea's cryptocurrency capabilities in violation of U.S. sanctions was jailed Tuesday by a Manhattan federal judge, who said his recent attempt to access Ether assets suggested a risk of flight. The remand order by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel means Virgil Griffith likely will spend the next two months behind bars before his scheduled Sept. 21 trial on charges of conspiracy to violate sanctions. "Alright, let's go," Griffith told two U.S. Marshals, who took him into custody after he removed his belt and had a quick huddle with his lawyers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS