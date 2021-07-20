Avenatti To Represent Himself In Calif. Embezzlement Trial

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti, whose law license was suspended after he was convicted of extorting Nike last year, will represent himself at his federal embezzlement trial currently underway in California, his attorney confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday, in a move that's sure to add drama to the high-profile case. Avenatti's move into the driver's seat amid jury selection comes just a day after he asked for a trial delay because of a spike in Delta variant coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area and asked the court to examine what he called "improper and prejudicial" tweets from a former federal prosecutor. Details about...

