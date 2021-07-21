Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Calif. Rape Charges

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday entered a plea of not guilty to multiple rape and sexual assault charges in a Los Angeles courtroom as he made his first appearance in the California criminal case against him. According to published reports, the 69-year-old Weinstein entered the courtroom in a wheelchair and spoke only to say "thank you" in response to Superior Court Judge Sergio Tapia wishing him luck as the brief hearing ended. The former film producer is facing four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS