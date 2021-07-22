Pomerantz To Rep VW Investors Suing Over April Fool's Prank

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP has gotten a California federal judge's approval to represent a proposed class of Volkswagen investors who accuse the automaker of artificially inflating its stock price by making an April Fool's Day joke saying it would change its name to "Voltswagen." In addition to approving Pomerantz as lead counsel, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi also appointed investor Betty Jo Pheiffer as lead plaintiff, denying a motion from another investor, Rosen Law Firm PA-represented Gerald Montag, to be named as a co-lead plaintiff. Montag's complaint against the company, filed in late April, garnered attention when he argued that Volkswagen violated the Securities...

