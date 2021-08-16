Key Funding Opportunities In Senate Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:03 PM EDT) -- On June 24, after months of negotiations, President Joe Biden announced his support for a $1.2 trillion bipartisan framework for investing in U.S. infrastructure over an eight-year period. That $1.2 trillion plan called for $579 billion in new spending over the next five years to improve the nation's roads, bridges, ports, rail systems, broadband internet access, water and power infrastructure, public transit, electric vehicle infrastructure, and resilience to climate change, among other items. On August 10, following weeks of laborious discussions, the U.S. Senate took a critical step toward making those investments a reality by passing, in a 69-30 vote, a...

