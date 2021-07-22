Calif. Gov., Tribes Ask 9th Circ. For More Time In Gaming Talks

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and five federally recognized Native American tribes have asked the Ninth Circuit to approve a postponed briefing schedule in a case claiming the state negotiated casino gaming agreements in bad faith, saying one issue in the appeal is almost resolved. Newsom and the five tribes told the appellate court Wednesday in a joint motion to modify their briefing schedule that they need additional time to conclude a negotiation of the issues surrounding the tribes' claims under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act currently pending before the court. The governor is in settlement talks with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS