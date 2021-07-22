'I Trusted Michael': Ex-Client Says Avenatti Never Paid Him

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (July 22, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- One of Michael Avenatti's former clients, who says the suspended attorney helped him win a $4 million settlement after he was paralyzed in a Los Angeles jail, told the California federal jury in Avenatti's embezzlement trial Thursday that he never received his money from the attorney he "trusted with everything." One of Michael Avenatti's former clients told a jury Thursday that he never received money from a $4 million settlement the attorney helped him win. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) In a courtroom in Santa Ana, California, Geoffrey Johnson told the jury that it was Avenatti who helped him get out of a Los Angeles...

