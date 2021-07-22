Scientist Gets 5 Years For Exporting Semiconductors To China

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sentenced a Los Angeles man to over five years in prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty of participating in a scheme to illegally export integrated circuits with military applications to China, defrauding U.S. chipmaker Cree Inc. out of its proprietary technology and lying to government officials. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt sentenced 66-year-old Yi-Chi Shih, a U.S. citizen, to 63 months in prison on Thursday, roughly two and a half years after Shih's associate Kiet Ahn Mai, pled guilty to smuggling. Shih's attorney, James W. Spertus of Spertus Landes & Umhofer LLP, told Law360 on...

