Judge Demands Specifics From La., SC In Texas' Google Case

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Texas federal judge overseeing the Lone Star State-led monopolization case against Google on Friday ordered Louisiana and South Carolina to provide specifics about the allegations they plan to pursue before he decides whether to allow them to intervene. U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan of the Eastern District of Texas ruled that the attorneys general of Louisiana and South Carolina, who recently asked for permission to intervene in the case filed last December, have failed to comply with Rule 24(c) of the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure. Although the rule provides that a motion to intervene "must ... be accompanied...

