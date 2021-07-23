Attys To Get $15.6M In Facebook Moderators' $52M PTSD Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Class counsel will receive $15.6 million in fees after a California judge approved a $52 million deal to resolve allegations that Facebook ignored workplace safety standards and allowed content moderators to sustain significant psychological trauma from the thousands of graphic images they see on the job. In a July 14 order posted publicly Thursday, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge V. Raymond Swope greenlighted the settlement despite an objection from a Texas-based class member that the deal doesn't adequately address the harm Facebook allegedly caused. The judge granted class counsel's request for $15.6 million in attorney fees, which represents 30% of the...

