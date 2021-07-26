Ex-Fox Execs Say FIFA Foreign Bribe Case Is 'Vast Overreach'

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Two former Fox Sports executives ensnared in the FIFA corruption scandal told a New York federal judge Friday that prosecutors don't have the authority to bring charges, warning that the case "would expand U.S. anti-bribery policing boundlessly." Carlos Martinez and Hernan Lopez, who stand accused of participating in a bribery scheme to obtain broadcasting rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, argue the U.S. government has no business seeking to hold them accountable for an alleged breach of a monetary duty between a foreign private employer's code of conduct and its foreign employees. "The government's vast overreach here would expand U.S. anti-bribery policing...

