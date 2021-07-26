Feds Say Latham PowerPoints Are Off-Limits To Huawei

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are fighting Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.'s bid to unveil a trove of evidence, including PowerPoint presentations given by Latham & Watkins LLP to the government, that could help the Chinese telecommunications giant defend itself in a case accusing it of dodging U.S. sanctions and scheming to steal trade secrets. In a heavily redacted letter filed Friday, the Department of Justice told a New York federal judge that it was not obligated to disclose presentations Latham attorneys made to them as they investigated Huawei's ties with HSBC, one of the banks Huawei is accused of deceiving about its business dealings...

