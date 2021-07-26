Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Estee Lauder Must Face Workers' ERISA Excessive-Fee Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Estee Lauder can't shake an ERISA suit alleging that the company's $1.6 billion retirement plan charged workers too much in fees, with a New York federal judge ruling Monday that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling doesn't doom the proposed class action.

In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled that the justices' decision this summer in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez isn't relevant enough to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation against Estee Lauder to prop up the company's argument that the suit should be dismissed.

In the TransUnion ruling, the Supreme Court reiterated "the well-established proposition"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!