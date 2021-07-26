Estee Lauder Must Face Workers' ERISA Excessive-Fee Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Estee Lauder can't shake an ERISA suit alleging that the company's $1.6 billion retirement plan charged workers too much in fees, with a New York federal judge ruling Monday that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling doesn't doom the proposed class action. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled that the justices' decision this summer in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez isn't relevant enough to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation against Estee Lauder to prop up the company's argument that the suit should be dismissed. In the TransUnion ruling, the Supreme Court reiterated "the well-established proposition"...

