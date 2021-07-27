TransUnion Dooms NJ Drivers' Bridgegate Suit, Court Told

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent TransUnion ruling limiting standing in consumer class actions derails a bid by Garden State commuters to certify their class over a politically motivated traffic jam in 2013. The Port Authority filed a sur-reply brief in New Jersey federal court insisting that local residents behind a long-running proposed civil rights class action cannot reliably prove which commuters suffered an actual and concrete harm — such as lost income, other out-of-pocket losses or emotional distress — because of the infamous George Washington Bridge lane closures....

