Ex-Dallas Cowboy's Benefits Verdict Upended On Appeal

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court Monday scrapped a 2019 jury verdict awarding workers' compensation benefits to a former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman, finding that neither he nor his insurance carrier had proposed the right venue for the dispute. Texas' Fifth Court of Appeals said a trial judge was wrong to let Alcus Reshod Fortenberry bring his claims in Dallas County based solely on the fact that he was staying at a hotel there at the time of a knee injury that ultimately got him booted from the team. But the appellate panel was also unconvinced by arguments from Great Divide Insurance Co.,...

