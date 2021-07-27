Avenatti Decided Where Client Funds Went, Ex-Employee Says

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (July 27, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal for Eagan Avenatti LLP told the California federal jury in Michael Avenatti's embezzlement trial Tuesday that she handled client billing and money transfers for the firm, but that the suspended attorney decided what happened with the money, including putting it toward paying his ex-wife and his coffee business. Judy Regnier, who worked as a paralegal and office manager for Avenatti's firm for about 11 years, told the jury that her duties included keeping track of costs and fees for the firm's cases, as well as handling money it received and cutting checks to pay its bills. She said...

