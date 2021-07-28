Real Estate Rumors: Bowery, Xponential Fitness, Longpoint

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Bowery Properties has picked up 89 apartments at two locations in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood for $11.6 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 89 units at 5601 N.W. First Ave. and 5549 N.W. Miami Court, and the seller is an entity managed by a group of investors including Ziad Raphael and Carmen Sesin, according to the report. Xponential Fitness has leased 5,300 square feet of space on Third Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The company is taking space at 1151 Third Ave., which is owned by Feil Organization, and is operating CycleBar-...

