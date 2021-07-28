'Varsity Blues' Parents Say Feds Muzzling Key Witnesses

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Four parents set for trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal accused prosecutors of trying to keep jurors from hearing key evidence, asking a Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday to toss the case if their witnesses are not granted immunity. The parents say members of the University of Southern California athletics program could show the defendants weren't bribing their kids' way into the school because senior program officials "knew about and approved of an institutional practice of admitting students based on things other than academic or athletic merit." But the government has so far refused to grant the witnesses protection,...

