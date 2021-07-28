Biden To Create Cybersecurity 'Goals' For Critical Sectors

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered federal agencies to create cybersecurity "performance goals" for the energy, water and chemical industries in a bid to boost defense standards within critical infrastructure months after a cyberattack hit one of the nation's largest fuel pipelines. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will work with the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop a voluntary list of baseline security practices that critical infrastructure operators should follow "to protect national and economic security, as well as public health and safety," Biden wrote in a national security directive. Pilot programs to develop the cybersecurity "performance goals"...

