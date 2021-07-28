Avenatti Made Ex-Paralegal 'Scapegoat' In Scheme, Jury Told

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (July 28, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A former Eagan Avenatti LLP paralegal told a California federal jury during the second day of testimony in Michael Avenatti's embezzlement trial Wednesday that the suspended attorney instructed her to lie to a client about the location of settlement funds, making her a "scapegoat." Judy Regnier, who worked as a paralegal and office manager for Avenatti's firm for about 11 years, told the jury that when an associate of YouTuber and makeup artist Michelle Phan asked Avenatti what happened to the last $8 million of a $35 million deal, the suspended attorney told her to say they had put a trace...

