GE Opposes Energy Co.'s Fast-Track Appeal Bid In $1.1B Case

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- GE has asked the Second Circuit not to expedite an Angolan energy company's appeal of a lower court order dismissing a $1.1 billion contract forgery suit on the grounds that the case should go to an Angolan forum, arguing that its challenge doesn't merit such special treatment. General Electric Co. said Tuesday in its opposition to Aenergy SA's motion to expedite that the appeal runs contrary to the circuit court's local rules and should be denied. Local Rule 31.2(b)(1) regarding briefing schedules specifies that an appeal can only qualify for expedited treatment if a district court dismissed a complaint solely for...

