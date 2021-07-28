Senate Votes To Debate $1.2T Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to move forward with debate on an estimated $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal after a bipartisan group of senators reached a deal earlier in the day on major outstanding issues in a scramble to finalize legislation comprising key parts of President Joe Biden's economic agenda. The Senate on Wednesday cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to start consideration of an estimated $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a 67-32 vote, the Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to invoke cloture and start consideration of H.R.3684, the U.S. House of Representatives' surface transportation funding bill that will serve as the legislative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS