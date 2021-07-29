NTIA Holds Firm On Ligado Despite Switch In Administrations

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is holding strong on its position that the Federal Communications Commission messed up when it greenlit Ligado Networks' plan to build out a broadband network in the L-band satellite airwaves for mobile transmissions, even though there's a new administration in town. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., broke the news Wednesday when he shared a letter he'd received from the NTIA — a branch of the Commerce Department and part of the executive branch that oversees federal spectrum interests — confirming that its position on what has become known as the Ligado order hadn't shifted under the administration...

