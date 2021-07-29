Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Royal Bank Of Canada Unit Let Out Of Forex Rigging Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Canada has been let out of an investor suit brought against more than a dozen global banks for allegedly plotting to manipulate foreign exchange rates, with a New York federal judge granting a dismissal bid for the subsidiary but not the parent company.

U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said in Wednesday's order that a group of investor-plaintiffs including Allianz Global Investors GmbH did not sufficiently show that RBC Capital Markets, a business segment of the Royal Bank of Canada with headquarters in New York, was involved in the purported conspiracy.

"Although the [third...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!