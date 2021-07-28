McDonald's Workers Lose Cert. Bid In No-Poach Dispute

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 11:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge declined Wednesday to certify a nationwide class of McDonald's workers challenging no-poach provisions in franchise agreements, finding that the workers weren't all members of the same national labor market. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso denied a certification motion from former workers Leinani Deslandes and Stephanie Turner, who looked to represent a nationwide class of individuals who worked at McDonald's from 2013 to 2018. The judge held that while the workers had satisfied the numerosity requirement, they hadn't put forth evidence that McDonald's stores owned by the corporation compete with franchisees in every part of the United...

