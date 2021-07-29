1st Circ. Suggests Carbonite Stock-Drop Suit May Be Revived

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday signaled its skepticism that Carbonite Inc. should have escaped a stock-drop suit, wondering how the company's higher-ups could have possibly been in the dark about a data backup product that never worked while touting it to investors. The Construction Industry and Laborers Joint Pension Trust turned to the appellate courts after U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin ruled last October that its proposed class of investors had not shown that then-CEO Mohamad Ali and then-chief financial officer Anthony Folger intended to dupe the market about the product, known as the Server Backup VM Edition, or VME....

