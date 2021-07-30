Wynn Resorts Can't End Investors' Revived Suit Over Ex-CEO

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has cut down an amended proposed class action against Wynn Resorts and its current and former top brass for allegedly covering up former CEO Steve Wynn's sexual misconduct and causing a stock drop, finding that two of seven sets of purportedly misleading statements can go forward. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon said in Wednesday's order that the shareholders can proceed with their claims that the company made misrepresentations or omissions in press releases responding to claims of misconduct and misuse of company resources made by Steve Wynn's ex-wife in a separate lawsuit, as well as the company and...

