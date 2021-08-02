Rule 702 Proposal Would Overly Restrict Expert Testimony

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- For more than two decades, Federal Rule of Evidence 702 has set forth a uniform standard for admission of expert testimony in order to ensure information shared with juries is reliable. In civil cases, it has been applied fairly and consistently, in line with the Daubert standard. Despite this, there is an effort underway to amend Rule 702, which threatens to replace Daubert as the standard for admissibility of expert testimony with a new, restrictive version that would dramatically increase the authority of the court and usurp the role of the jury. Like all rules of evidence, Rule 702 applies in...

