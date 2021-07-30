UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 5:54 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. sue an Indian bank, eight insurers go after British construction giant John Wood and Visa and Mastercard facing new competition claims. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims filed in the U.K. Financial Services Azerbaijan (ACG) Ltd. v. BNP Paribas SA Azerbaijan oil company ACG filed a professional negligence claim on July 27 against BNP Paribas SA. Azerbaijan (ACG) is represented by Gresham Legal. The case is Azerbaijan (ACG) Ltd. v. BNP Paribas SA, case number CL-2021-000450 in the Commercial Court of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales. OpenGate Capital...

