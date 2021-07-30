Avenatti Lied About $3M NBA Player Deal, Ex-Client Testifies

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (July 30, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- One of Michael Avenatti's former clients told the California federal jury in his embezzlement trial Friday that the suspended attorney lied about the terms of her $3 million settlement with NBA player Hassan Whiteside, leading her to believe it was Whiteside's fault she wasn't receiving the money. Prosecutors allege Avenatti stole millions of dollars from his clients, including Alexis Gardner, who shed tears when asked to identify her former attorney in the courtroom. Gardner said she met Avenatti in December 2016 when she was "in a bad place" and living in her car, and he helped her set up a mediation...

