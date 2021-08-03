Social Media Embeds Riskier Than Ever After Latest Ruling

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge stirred up the ongoing copyright debate over "embedded" social media posts last week, rejecting one long-standing defense and creating even more legal uncertainty over the practice. Embedding is a technical process that allows a social media image to appear directly on another app or webpage. Platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube have created tools that make it easy to do, often with just a few clicks. Digital publishers, believing it to be legal, had used those tools liberally to add multimedia to their articles. But in a series of rulings over the past four years, federal judges...

