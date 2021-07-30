CORRECTED: Maxwell's Ex-Atty Put 'On Notice' After Cosby Op-Ed

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge put Ghislaine Maxwell's former lawyer "on notice" over the attorney's opinion piece, which argued that the accused sex trafficker should have her charges dropped like Bill Cosby, finding Friday that it's possible the op-ed could influence potential jurors. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan shot down arguments from David Markus, who said that while he did represent Maxwell in her failed Second Circuit bail appeal, he is no longer retained by the British socialite and is therefore not barred from making press statements under the Southern District of New York's local rules for criminal cases....

